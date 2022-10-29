Event brings Halloween fun to Conger Park

JACKSON, Tenn. –Trunk or treat hosted by local business.

The Urban Defense Gun Club hosted a Trunk or Treat on Saturday.







It was a great turnout with food and refreshments served at the event. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The President of the Urban Defense Gun Club, Terrill Perry says that they love to do events like this for the community.

“It feels great to see all of the people come out and the kids and adults. They can have a good time and it feels great,” Perry said.

This is the Urban Defense Gun Club’s 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event.

