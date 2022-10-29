FHU turns back time with 80’s artists

HENDERSON, Tenn. —Freed-Hardeman will host some very special guests at its upcoming Homecoming festivities.

According to information from Freed-Hardeman University, popular 80’s artists The Hardeman Boys and Petra will perform at the university on November 11-12.

The Hardeman Boys are a southern gospel group that originated in 1982 by Frank McQeen. The group will perform hits Friday, November 11, at 7 pm at Chapel Hill.

The Hardeman Boys original members included four vocalists, Kyle Wadley, lead singer; Todd Tunnell, baritone; Kevin Owen, bass; and Steve Hammond, tenor. Hammond passed away in 2017. The original band consisted of Wade Morris on keyboard, Dale Alden on drums, and Jonathan Matthews on bass.

The new members include Brent Simmons, Todd Davis, Tim Mitchell, Preston Walden, Dale Alden, Wade Morris and Harold Bamburg. The band remained the same as the first group. The group will honor Hammond at the upcoming concert event.

Petra, a popular rock band from the 80’s, will perform on Saturday, November 12 at the tailgate party on Brewer Center lawn. The band consists of local artists, Jeff and Kandy (Turbeville) Shackleford from Bolivar and David Decker from Georgia.

For more information on Homecoming at Freed-Hardeman University, click here.