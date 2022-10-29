Mary C. Jordan

Mary passed from life here to be received in Heaven on Friday afternoon, October 28,2022 surrounded by family. She had turned 92 on Wednesday the 26th and passed away two months shy of her 72nd wedding anniversary. She was the epitome of a kind, Christian lady always looking to the positive. She loved Jesus, her family and friends.

Mary grew up in Walnut Hill Community, attended the Baptist Church there as a child and young girl and actually had the first wedding to ever take place back in 1950 when she married Lois Thomas Jordan of Crockett Mills.

Mary graduated from Union University and taught elementary school all of her working life. Many times adults would talk to her in public thanking her for teaching them as a child. She loved to cook, to read, and enjoyed her garden flowers and sunsets especially over the ocean.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband, LT Jordan, son, Tom Jordan (wife Karen), daughter, Lu Ann Schratter (husband Ron), daughter-in-law (Sue Jordan Muzslay), five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Betty Webb, her sister and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Russ Jordan and his daughters, Carley and Brittany, parents (Tom and Laverne Crabtree), brothers and sister-in-laws (TT & Bennie Crabtree and Damon & Robbie Crabtree) and sister and brother-in law (Lois Ann and RA Criss) and brother-in-law (Billy Neal Webb).

The family would like to give special thanks for the following:

Faye Cathy for her years of dedication and Arleen Twitty for stepping in near the end in helping with home care.

Avalon Hospice Care of Jackson with special thanks and love to Farrah Lewis who lovingly watched over Mary until the very end.

Christian Care Nursing and Rehab Home of Medina, TN and their amazing, caring staff!

Visitation will be held at Walnut Hill Baptist Church on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:00am followed by a graveside service at 12:00 Noon.