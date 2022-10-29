Music festival gives back to those in need

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local business holds a music festival for the homeless community.

It’s that time of the year once again! On Saturday, Third Eye Curiosities, owner Hunter Cross teamed up with Area Relief Ministries and RIFA to have the annual Krewfest event.

“Today, we are throwing the 3rd annual Krewfest here at the New Southern Hotel. This is a benefit for our displaced and unhoused Jackson community,” Cross said.

There was multiple musicians playing at Krewfest to help and show their support for the homeless.

“It’s a great feeling, because we have the best team we have ever had and probably the best talent we have ever had. We’ve got Lauren Pritchard, Jackson’s very own LOLO playing a set,

Taylor Red from Nashville, as well as Oak Walker from Memphis, Tennessee,” Cross said.

There was also many other activities including trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and more.

First time performer at Krewfest, Laura Grisham said that she was excited to be apart of the event.

“Honestly, it’s awesome. This is a wonderful benefit to be a part of. I love that Hunter and his crew with Third Eye Curiosities are helping the homeless and also just being alongside all of the

other local musicians here. It’s just awesome. It’s a perfect day,” Grisham said.

This year the community was asked to bring in winter items to donate to the Area Relief Ministries, and non perishable items to RIFA.

“Please remember that there are people less fortunate than you, so every little bit helps when it comes to donating coats and boots to our local homeless shelter. It’s very important, so always

keep that in the back of your mind. It will get cold, so everybody always has access so be sure and donate what you can,” Cross said.

All proceeds from the festival were donated to Area Relief Ministries and RIFA, whom serve the homeless population here in Jackson and West Tennessee.

