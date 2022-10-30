Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event.

The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6.





All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in front of the church, live Scottish music played on bagpipes, and more.

The pastor, John White says that this event dates back a long time.

“We’ve been doing it for more than twenty years. I’ve done the last nineteen of them here at this church. It’s a grand tradition with our church. We do it up right here. We’ve got the bagpipes and the pipers coming in with their kilts, with their little daggers, their drums, and their pipes,” Pastor White said.

Pastor White also says that everyone is welcome to this event and hopes for a great turnout.

To find out more about First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, visit www.fpcjacksontn.org.

