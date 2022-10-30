On-duty Kentucky police officer killed in vehicle crash

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer was killed Sunday when his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck whose driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

London Police Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, died in the crash, which took place at about 12:50 a.m., the Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Medlock was on duty and driving through an intersection in London when his Dodge Charger police cruiser was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, police said.

Medlock, of Keavy, died on the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, Casey P. Byrd, 36, was not injured, police said.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said. Byrd, of Oneida, Tennessee, was charged with murder of a police officer and using a motor vehicle under the influence, police said.

Byrd was being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center, online records showed. Records did not show if Byrd had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges Sunday.

