Name: City & State Hicks Billy DaleBilly Dale Hicks of Mansfield, TN
Age: 78
Date of Death: Monday, October 31, 2022
Place of Death: His residence
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Randy Stephens
Place of Burial: Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield, TN
Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: June 13, 1944 in Mansfield, TN
Pallbearers: Matthew Allen, Devan Barnett, Jake Davis, Dillon Davis, Ricky Wade
 Thelan Elbert Hicks and Mary Elizabeth Ford Hicks, both preceded
 Mary Beth Andrews Allen Hicks of Mansfield, TN; Married: June 16, 1976
Daughters: City/State Barbara Anne Hicks of Nashville, TN
Sons: City/State Matthew Lynn Allen of Mansfield, TN
Grandchildren: Alaina Barnett, Devan Barnett, and Jackson Allen.
Sisters: City/State Willene Berkley, preceded
Personal Information: Billy Dale Hicks was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. after over 20 years of service. Prior to the sheriff’s department, Billy Dale worked for Celotex as an electrician. He loved his family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Shiloh UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o: Tim Carter, 255 Henry Mansfield Rd, Mansfield, TN 38236.

 

