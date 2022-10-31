Billy Dale Hicks
|Billy Dale Hicks of Mansfield, TN
|78
|Monday, October 31, 2022
|His residence
|2:00 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Randy Stephens
|Shiloh Cemetery in Mansfield, TN
|12:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service
|June 13, 1944 in Mansfield, TN
|Matthew Allen, Devan Barnett, Jake Davis, Dillon Davis, Ricky Wade
|Thelan Elbert Hicks and Mary Elizabeth Ford Hicks, both preceded
|Mary Beth Andrews Allen Hicks of Mansfield, TN; Married: June 16, 1976
|Barbara Anne Hicks of Nashville, TN
|Matthew Lynn Allen of Mansfield, TN
|Alaina Barnett, Devan Barnett, and Jackson Allen.
|Willene Berkley, preceded
|Billy Dale Hicks was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. after over 20 years of service. Prior to the sheriff’s department, Billy Dale worked for Celotex as an electrician. He loved his family and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Shiloh UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o: Tim Carter, 255 Henry Mansfield Rd, Mansfield, TN 38236.