Billy Dale Hicks was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. after over 20 years of service. Prior to the sheriff’s department, Billy Dale worked for Celotex as an electrician. He loved his family and friends. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Shiloh UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o: Tim Carter, 255 Henry Mansfield Rd, Mansfield, TN 38236.