Candidate interviews: Chris Todd and Erica Coleman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee state representatives serve two-year terms, with all seats up for election every two years.

Incumbent Chris Todd and Erica Coleman are running in the General Election for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 73.

“I was inspired to run for the position because I saw a need for people. I saw where there were gaps in what people were getting and their ability to advance in life, and I wanted to step in and be a voice for that,” Coleman said.

“I see the needs that our community has, employment-related to workforce development. And so I feel like I bring the perspective from a small business owner that can enhance what we’re doing on a state level to make our state more competitive than it even is now,” Todd said.

Both candidates have a great deal of experience, and there are several issues that they plan to address if they win the election.

“Folks have really been engaged in the last few months on protecting our children on what they consider a number of assaults on our children in the community, their integrity, they’re well-being,” Todd.

“My issues that I plan to address are equitable and excellent education, affordable and quality child care, affordable and quality healthcare, and justice and safety for all residents,” Coleman said.

Election Day is November 8th, which gives you nearly a week to cast your ballot. There will be four new Constitutional amendments on the ballot, along with who you want to represent the 73rd District.

“I have the compassion to do the work. I have the education and expertise on what it looks like to have effective policies, but also I believe in the power of people. I believe in the potential of people and I understand it’s going to take work, innovation, and investment to put people in the position for them to prosper,” Coleman said.

“I think my experience as a small business owner and longevity in this community probably give me the ability to identify with a lot of the folks in the community and what they do on a day-to-day basis,” Todd said.

Early voting is still going on until Thursday November 3. To vote on Election Day, you will have to go to your designated polling location.

Find more local news here.