Debra Sills Taylor, age 65, a resident of Millington, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on August 31, 1957, in Memphis, TN. She worked as a medical assistant. She had a very caring and giving spirit and loved helping people. She enjoyed going to estate sales and loved spending time with her dogs. She was a true fan of Elvis Presley and loved his music. She was blessed with a wonderful family and will be missed by them.

Debra is survived by her husband, David Graham; her father, Bud Sills; two sons, Donald Gurecky and Phillip Taylor; two daughters, Karen Reeves and Susan Taylor; two brothers, Hugh “Bubba” Sills and Jim Sills; one sister, Cheryl Goodman (Terry). She leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosie Kirby Pentz and one sister, Becky Norris.

The family has honored her wishes by choosing cremation, and no services are scheduled at the present time. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.