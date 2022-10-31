Jackson Symphony to host concert over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing for another concert.

On Saturday, November 5, the Jackson Symphony is hosting their latest concert at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Leaders with the Symphony say they plan to have several soloists, along with high school and college choirs from around West Tennessee.

The bands include the University of Tennessee at Martin, Lane College, Jackson State Community College, and Ripley High School. The Jackson Symphony’s Children’s Choir will also be performing.

“We’re so excited that this Saturday night, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, the Jackson Symphony will be preforming Carima Burana. It’s a classical masterworks concert and will take place at 7 p.m.,” said Elizabeth Stokes, the Director of Marketing and Development at the Jackson Symphony.

Tickets are $40 and they do have a few tickets left.

If you would like to buy one for this Saturday or for their upcoming Christmas concerts, you can visit their website or give them a call at (731) 427-6440.

