Mr. James Lee Hines, 75, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Good Hope Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472