Nice for Trick or Treaters, Mild Week on the Way!

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for October 31st:

The weather will cooperate tonight for Trick or Treaters all across West Tennessee. Clouds will decrease, winds will turn calm and we can’t rule our some evening drizzle, but most of us will not see much if anything at all. Temperatures will hover around 60° during the evening. There could be some patchy fog developing later tonight though. We will talk about the rest of your week’s forecast and let you know when rain showers may be returning to the Mid South coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will hang around 60° during the Trick or Treat hours across West Tennessee this evening. Winds will weaken and the clouds will clear out as the night goes on. Some light drizzle cannot be ruled out early this evening but most of us will not see anything at all. As the night goes on some patchy fog may also try to develop. Temperatures will drop down to around 50° by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY:

There could be some patchy fog early in the morning but overall the weather looks pretty great for Tuesday. Expect some clouds but we should see more sunshine than clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach the mid 70s and the winds will be calm most of the day. There is a chance for some more fog to move in Tuesday night as calm winds and high humidity will linger. Overnight lows will fall down to the low 50s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

There could be some patchy fog Wednesday morning but also some light drizzle or a very light shower could drift through in the morning as well, but don’t count on seeing much again. Clouds will decrease as the day goes on and a mostly sunny evening is expected. Highs will reach the mid 70s again on Wednesday and the winds will again be calm most of the day and night. Wednesday night lows will only dip into the low 50s again.

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies will hang around for most of the day on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s as some really nice November weather will be hanging around this week. The winds will be light and shift back to the southeast into the afternoon. Thursday night lows will be very mild and fall down into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

The fantastic weather will continue on Friday with highs again reaching the mid to upper 70s. We might see a few more clouds returning late in the day on Friday but overall expect mostly sunny skies. Friday night football weather looks to be shaping up terrific again across the entire region. Friday night lows will be quite nice and only fall down to the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and maybe some storm chances will return this weekend. The timing is still yet to be determined but the next system will move through sometime during the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday. There will be increasing clouds as the weekend goes on and rain looks to be showing up sometime late Saturday and hanging around into the day on Sunday. As of now the severe weather threat looks low but it will be something we will be keeping a close eye on as the week progresses. Saturday night lows will only fall to the mid to upper 50s due to the high humidity and increasing clouds. Sunday night lows will be a bit cooler dropping into the low to mid 50s. The winds will start out of the south this weekend before switching to the southwest before the front passes then turn to the north early next week behind the front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in Novmeber and we could see more storms again this weekend. There will also be more chances for severe weather as November is still part of our second severe weather season. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13