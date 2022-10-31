Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a large police presence in west Jackson on Monday.

Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel

Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel

When our crews arrived at the Rodeway Inn, law enforcement officers were already on the scene.

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who can confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, there are no further details that they can provide.

Our crews on the scene saw one person laying on the ground covered in a sheet.

In addition to caution tape, officers could be seen walking back and forth throughout the apartment property using flashlights and collecting evidence.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with us on air and online as more details develop.

Find more local news here.