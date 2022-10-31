Positive Living Group invites community to fall festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Positive Living Group, housed in Jackson, is an organization that works with families and individuals through a variety of counseling and more.

On Sunday afternoon, their parking lot was opened up to host over 40 vendors and 30 volunteers to engage children and families.

Twana Miller says, “We partnered with the school systems and told them that we would be given out community service hours to the high schools, you know, the beta clubs, kids that are getting ready for college and different things like that will give some community service that was so we wanted them to come out and really partner with the younger kids. ”

Student volunteers helped engage the younger kids in numerous ways, passing out glow sticks, food, performing dance routines, and passing out candy.

Families explored each booth, interacting not only with the students but also vendors that were set up.

“They’re so cute in their costumes, and just to see them happy and enjoying themselves out here, and out and about again and not have to be clumped up in the house like they were. It’s amazing to just see them out here having fun”, Marcia Mann shares.

In community events like these the entire family is the focus.

“This is a family event.” Miller continues, “We’re really about family services. So this was really to pool together family engagement, you know, come out with your kid decorate a trunk. ”

The response to the trunk or treat was a major surprise for the organizers.

“[We]…cannot believe that we have such overwhelming response from the community. We ran out of candy. So that’s a good thing, ” Miller tells.

This was the 2nd Annual Fall Festival for the Positive Living Group, and future events are being planned to continue the tradition.