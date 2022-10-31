Reserved seat season tickets now available for Jackson Rockabillys 2023 Season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Reserved Seat Season Tickets are now on sale for the Jackson Rockabillys‘ 2023 season.

Fans can purchase season tickets either online or at the offices of the Jackson Rockabillys at the Jackson Baseball Stadium for $325.

A news release states the purchase can be made in full or via a deposit with monthly payments.

Reserved Seat Season Tickets will include the following:

Reserved Priority Seat for all 30 Home Games

Never-A-Wasted Ticket Policy

Your Name or Company Name on Back of Seat

Free Gift at The Conclusion of the Baseball Season

Reserved Parking in Season Ticket Holder Parking Lot

Early Access/Entry to All Home Games (30 minutes before regular gate times)

Annual Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Free Team Autograph Session

Annual Free Meet The Rockabillys Celebration

Annual Free Season Ticket Holder Pre-Game Picnic

First Refusal on Playoff and Special Events Tickets

Annual Season Ticket Holder Batting Practice

Annual Season Ticket Holder High 5 Parade

Invitations to all Press Conferences, Meet and Greets, and other Events

Free Monthly Season Ticket Holder Exclusive E-mail Newsletter

Ticket price includes sales tax

Additionally, those purchasing or reserving seats will be contacted for a Seat Selection Day Celebration where fans will be allowed to visit the stadium to pick their seats.

According to a release, every effort to give previous season ticket holders the first opportunity to acquire their previous seats will be made.

A Seat Selection Day will be held for previous season ticket holders, and then new season ticket holders for best accomodations.

The release says once seat selection is open for new season ticket holders, priority will be given based on date of purchase.

Click here to purchase reserved seat season tickets, or click here to reserve season tickets with a deposit and monthly payments.

