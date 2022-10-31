Reserved seat season tickets now available for Jackson Rockabillys 2023 Season
JACKSON, Tenn. — Reserved Seat Season Tickets are now on sale for the Jackson Rockabillys‘ 2023 season.
Fans can purchase season tickets either online or at the offices of the Jackson Rockabillys at the Jackson Baseball Stadium for $325.
A news release states the purchase can be made in full or via a deposit with monthly payments.
Reserved Seat Season Tickets will include the following:
- Reserved Priority Seat for all 30 Home Games
- Never-A-Wasted Ticket Policy
- Your Name or Company Name on Back of Seat
- Free Gift at The Conclusion of the Baseball Season
- Reserved Parking in Season Ticket Holder Parking Lot
- Early Access/Entry to All Home Games (30 minutes before regular gate times)
- Annual Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Free Team Autograph Session
- Annual Free Meet The Rockabillys Celebration
- Annual Free Season Ticket Holder Pre-Game Picnic
- First Refusal on Playoff and Special Events Tickets
- Annual Season Ticket Holder Batting Practice
- Annual Season Ticket Holder High 5 Parade
- Invitations to all Press Conferences, Meet and Greets, and other Events
- Free Monthly Season Ticket Holder Exclusive E-mail Newsletter
- Ticket price includes sales tax
Additionally, those purchasing or reserving seats will be contacted for a Seat Selection Day Celebration where fans will be allowed to visit the stadium to pick their seats.
According to a release, every effort to give previous season ticket holders the first opportunity to acquire their previous seats will be made.
A Seat Selection Day will be held for previous season ticket holders, and then new season ticket holders for best accomodations.
The release says once seat selection is open for new season ticket holders, priority will be given based on date of purchase.
Click here to purchase reserved seat season tickets, or click here to reserve season tickets with a deposit and monthly payments.
