Summer Dawn Bertram, age 42, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at her home.

Summer was born December 21, 1979 in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the daughter of Catherine Wardlow Bertram and the late Jerrold Alan Bertram. She owned her own residential cleaning service and enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. Summer loved her family and her favorite color was purple.

Summer is survived by three daughters, Skylar Gentry, Allison Bates and Kaitlynn Gentry; her mother, Catherine Bertram; two sisters, Lisa Herlich (Kenneth) and Shawn Selby; her brother, Todd Clark (Shelley); several aunts and uncles and a host of nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends of Summer will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiants will be Johnny Byrd and Richard Dennison.

