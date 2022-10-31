The Miracle Church hosts its first trunk-or-treat

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One local church hosted their inaugural Trunk or Treat for families to come out and have a good time in a safe environment.

The Miracle Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, in Humboldt, showered people with love, candy and hay as some enjoyed the hayride, bouncy house and the candy that various people had donated to the event.

Pastor Derek Emerson shares, “Our way of reaching out to the community to let them know that we are concerned about the community and we want to use it in a way to express our love to the community, especially to children.”

Lady Tameka Emerson continues with, “For the people to see that even living for god you still can have some fun, you can let loose.”



The event was all about building community and having a good time for the entire family.