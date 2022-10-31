Town of Alamo celebrates 2022 Halloween

ALAMO, Tenn. — Nearly the entire town of Alamo celebrated Halloween with a trunk-or-treat in the downtown square.

It was followed by the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. There were hundreds of characters and costumes walking the streets. Everything from inflatable dinosaurs to SpongeBob, Among Us characters and many, many more.

Here at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness we’d like to wish you all a happy and safe Halloween.

