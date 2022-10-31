Waste convenience centers to close early starting Nov. 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours at Madison County’s solid waste convenience centers are changing.

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, all of the centers will begin to close at 5 p.m., according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The department says this change will continue into January, and that the centers will stay open until 6 p.m. from February to October.

“We alter our convenience center hours each year during the winter months to keep Madison County residents and our employees safe,” said Environmental Health Program Director Shane Lee.

If you need more information on the centers, call the health department at (731) 423-3020.

