Dyersburg man to serve 40 years in prison for shooting 2 federal officers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting two members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook pled guilty to assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a crime of violence.

According to information presented in court, on August 3, 2020, the U.S. Marshals received information that Claybrook was wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department for attempted second degree homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm. On November 2, 2020, agents located Claybrook at a duplex in on Morningside Drive in Jackson.

The release says federal agents and local law enforcement approached the residence, and prior to the team stepping onto the porch, Claybrook began firing at them through the porch window.

Task force officer Josh Frye was shot multiple times, and a second U.S. Marshals Service deputy was injured. The situation evolved into to an hours-long standoff until Claybrook eventually surrendered.

The release says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant of the residence, and located a 9mm firearm and several shell casings inside.

On October 28, 2022, Chief U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced Claybrook to 480 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“This defendant pled guilty to committing a violent assault on federal law enforcement officers,” said U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz. “That’s an extremely serious crime, deserving of this extremely serious sentence. The United States will not hesitate to bring significant resources to bear when citizens attack our law enforcement partners.”

“Law enforcement are public servants that place their lives on the line everyday, enforcing laws throughout our communities,” added U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “Sadly, the possibility of physical danger and harm are part of what it means to wear a badge. But trying to hurt a Deputy U.S. Marshal has serious consequences. We are glad our Deputy Marshals weren’t seriously injured, and thankful for the steadfast work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in bringing this case to closure.”

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jackson-Madison County Narcotics, and the Jackson Police Department SWAT Team.

The case was prosecuted by United States Attorney Hillary Lawler Parham.

