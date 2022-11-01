Health department to offer free flu shots

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is looking to fight the flu.

The department says it will be hosting its “Fight Flu ’22” on Wednesday, November 9, providing free flu shots.

The department says that it is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for everyone six months of age and older to get a flu vaccine each year.

“The flu vaccine helps prevent hospitalization and death,” said Epidemiologist Shanna Shearon Wilbanks. “Getting vaccinated helps protect you and others against some of the most prevalent strains of influenza.”

They say no appointment will be needed, and insurance is not required. The flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while they last.

It will be at the health department located at 804 North Parkway.

You can reach the health department at (731) 423-3020 if you need more information.

