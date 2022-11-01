Homeless coalition builds hygiene station in West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After the gym, work, or school you might take a shower to clean the day off.

And one church is building a hygiene station to make sure everyone can do just that.

After giving back to the homeless community for years, one church wanted to take the extra step to further assist those in need.

“So over the past 11 years, we’ve been helping some homeless. You know, get them a tent or a sleeping bag or put them in a hotel room for a couple of nights. So back in late January,” said Shepherd’s House Pastor Miles Roberts. “The Holy Spirit spoke to me for kick it up a notch, if I may say.”

It was in January when Roberts and more than 20 others created the Henderson County Homeless Coalition. And after years of giving back, they’re reaching out further to give a helping hand.

“We have started building here in the background a hygiene station, and this is a place where the homeless in Henderson County, you have to be in Henderson County. This is a place where the homeless can come wash their clothes and take a shower,” Roberts said.

The hygiene station will have two washing machines, two dryers, and two bathrooms with showers.

“We’re hoping to have it up and running by the end of the year. Hoping to. And we are funded by local people, local churches. We’ve got several churches on board with us, several pastors,” Roberts said.

While construction is going well, the church has a goal to raise $7,000 to $8,000 more. And in addition to monetary donations, residents have been donating laundry and hygiene products.

“Whenever we’re up and running, we also have washers and dryers on stand-by to put in. So people around Lexington have been so good. They have come out of the woodworks to help us, so we’re very excited about what God is doing,” Roberts said.

The Shepherd’s House Church is located on 264 Spring Street in Lexington, and they’ll be accepting donations until they meet their goal.

Roberts would like to thank everyone who has donated and supported the project so far.

