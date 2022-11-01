Karen Witbart Reames, age 67, of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Brownsville, TN at 2:00 PM with Bro. Ralph Brown and Rev. Sammy Tillman officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Karen was born on December 24, 1954 in East Louis, IL, to Delbert and Norma Lou Witbart. She worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Brownsville, TN. She loved her family greatly and enjoyed talking to her daughter everyday on the telephone. She enjoyed her Dachshunds dogs. She loved to talk about Jesus and found great pleasure in knitting, quilting, and cross-stitching.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James Reames of Brownsville, TN; one daughter, Lauren Reames of Little Rock, AR; one son, Aaron Reames of Brownsville, TN; one brother, Kevin Witbart (Stacy) of Sparta, IL; as well as several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Norma Lou Witbart.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church Lakeshore Fund, 117 E. Franklin St., Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangement and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.