Martin Police release details on semi-truck wreck that caused power outage

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a crash that caused a lengthy power outage on Monday.

According to a crash report, a 21-year-old semi-truck driver from Arkansas attempted to make a right turn from Poplar Street to South McCombs Street and struck a utility pole.

The report states the collision occurred around 7:57 a.m.

Police say the wreck led to power outages in the area of Martin Primary and Martin Elementary Schools.

The driver stated he thought he could make the turn, and the report shows he was wearing his seatbelt and no signs of drug or alcohol use were observed.

According to the crash report, the driver was operating a 2021 Kenworth through Melton Truck Lines, which was able to drive away from the scene with only minor damage to the vehicle.

