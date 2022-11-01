Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle & Fog Chance Tonight, Rain Back Saturday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for November 1st:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight and some light drizzle or fog may develop but most of us will not be impacted. Sunny skies will move in tomorrow afternoon and stick around through Friday. Showers and storms will be returning this weekend to West Tennessee. We will have the latest on the timing and more on what you can expect coming up here.

TONIGHT:

We are looking at a mostly cloudy and mild night again across West Tennessee. There is a chance for some more fog to move in Tuesday night as calm winds and high humidity will linger. There is also a chance for some light drizzle but most of us will not see anything falling from the skies tonight. Overnight lows will fall down to the low to mid 50s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

There could be some patchy fog Wednesday morning but also some light drizzle or a very light shower could drift through in the morning as well, but don’t count on seeing much again. Clouds will decrease as the day goes on and a mostly sunny evening is expected. Highs will reach the mid 70s again on Wednesday and the winds will again be calm most of the day and night. Wednesday night lows will only dip into the low 50s again.

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies will hang around for most of the day on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s as some really nice November weather will be hanging around this week. The winds will be light and shift back to the southeast into the afternoon. Thursday night lows will be very mild and fall down into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

The fantastic weather will continue on Friday with highs again reaching the mid to upper 70s. We might see a few more clouds returning late in the day on Friday but overall expect mostly sunny skies. Friday night football weather looks to be shaping up terrific again across the entire region. Friday night lows will be quite nice and only fall down to the mid to upper 50s. There is a chance for some late night storms to move through and rain chances will be increasing into Saturday morning. If the system speeds up and the storms show up before midnight Friday night, some could be a bit gusty.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and maybe some storm chances will return this weekend. The timing is still yet to be determined but the next system will move through sometime during the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach the mid to mid 70s on Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday. There will be increasing clouds as the weekend goes on and rain looks to be showing up sometime overnight Friday and hanging around into the morning on Sunday. As of now the severe weather threat looks low but it will be something we will be keeping a close eye on as the week progresses. The heaviest rain and greatest chance for thunderstorms will be early Saturday morning. If the system stalls out and we get hit Saturday afternoon/evening instead of in the morning our strong storm chances will increase. Saturday night lows will only fall to the low to mid 50s due to the high humidity and increasing clouds. Sunday night lows will be a bit cooler dropping into the low 50s. The winds will start out of the south this weekend before switching to the southwest before the front passes then turn to the east early next week behind the system.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in Novmeber and we could see more storms again this weekend. There will also be more chances for severe weather as November is still part of our second severe weather season. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

