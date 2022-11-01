Mugshots : Madison County : 10/31/22 – 11/01/22
Keyanna Massengill
Keyanna Massengill: First degree murder
Teara West
Teara West: Failure to appear
Christian Scott
Christian Scott: Criminal trespass, evading arrest
Curtis McLean
Curtis McLean: Schedule II drug violations
Deshawn Womack
Deshawn Womack: Failure to appear
James Brown
James Brown: First degree murder
Latravian Damper
Latravian Damper: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation
Rickey Bond
Rickey Bond: Harassment, violation of community corrections
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.