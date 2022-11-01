Mugshots : Madison County : 10/31/22 – 11/01/22

Keyanna Massengill Keyanna Massengill: First degree murder

Teara West Teara West: Failure to appear

Christian Scott Christian Scott: Criminal trespass, evading arrest

Curtis McLean Curtis McLean: Schedule II drug violations

Deshawn Womack Deshawn Womack: Failure to appear



James Brown James Brown: First degree murder

Latravian Damper Latravian Damper: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Rickey Bond Rickey Bond: Harassment, violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.