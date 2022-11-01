Union students repay community for help during 2008 tornado

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated an annual day of service and gave back to their community.

Union students volunteer to repay West Tennessee for past help

In remembrance of the community helping Union University pick up the pieces after devastating tornadoes hit the campus in 2008, students took a day to show gratitude and lend a hand.

“Hey, do you have a need? Can we come serve you in some way? Each student and each student organization has the opportunity to sign up for each charity,” said Victoria Green, a Union University junior.

Starting at 8 a.m., students spread out across West Tennessee to offer services to different areas of the community.

Green and freshman Caroline Lukasic, along with their ultimate frisbee team, chose to help build a house with Habitat for Humanity.

“Pretty fun. We got to learn a lot of new skills, learn who could hammer and who could not. But we were excited to just pour what we could into this house,” Green said.

“We are situated inside a larger community and giving back is so special because you actually realize, ‘Okay. I didn’t even know this neighborhood existed, and here we are serving it,'” Lukasic said.

Junior Tim Boccarossa, with the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, spent their day helping RIFA.

“Packaging food, sorting cans, helping out in the warehouse where the thrift shop is at, moving furniture, really anything. Cleaning bathrooms. Anything that they need help with, we are here to help and serve,” Boccarossa said.

Denise Walton, with RIFA, says with the holiday season approaching, they were grateful to receive the extra help.

“Sorting those things are going to be a tremendous help for RIFA. We could not do what we do here without the support of our community in both monetary donations, food donations, and volunteer hours. That is a donation of someone’s time and service, and we are very grateful,” Watkins said.

Both Green and Lukasic say spending their day helping their community was not only fulfilling, but a great learning experience.

“Crazy. It feels like you are actually doing something and learning more than just a textbook, which feels pretty great,” Lukasic said.

“And you can learn so much through serving,” Green said.

Students provided around three to five hours of service for multiple organizations in West Tennessee.

