Funeral service for Woodrow Kirkpatrick, age 43, will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Kirkpatrick died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County Geneal Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Kirkpatrick will be Friday, November 4, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

