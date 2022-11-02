$1.2 billion Powerball brings out players

JACKSON, Tenn. — A house, a car, pay off a loan, the possibilities are endless after Wednesday’s Powerball numbers.

You can play the lottery anytime, but it is not everyday when the Powerball jackpot is $1.2 billion.

For the price of less than $5, many people are buying Powerball tickets, hoping to win at the game of chance.

“For some odd reason, I hardly ever play the lotto. And for some reason, something kept saying play the lotto. I just left the grocery store and somebody was scratching their hand. I said, you know what, I’m finally go play the lotto,” said Felicia Brown, a lottery player.

Some people play the lottery everyday, or only when the jackpot is as big, but when more than half a million dollars is on the line, many are willing to take the risk.

“I’ve never played the lottery. This will be my first time. So maybe it’s calling something,” said McElre Russell, a lottery player.

Whether it is your first time or if you play regularly, everyone has their own style. For some, they have their lucky numbers.

“Eleven, three, 61, 55 and 48. Powerball 21,” said Tim Bentley, a lottery player.

And for others, based off of past tickets, they might get their numbers randomly picked.

“I used to, but it never works. So that’s why I hardly ever played. So this time I just go with it,” Brown said.

If you’re the lucky winner of this Powerball, the take home prize is $596.7 million. And most people on Earth won’t make that much in their lifetime. But if you were the lucky winner, what would you buy?

“I am going to buy all Bentley cars and send them to my family members,” Bentley said.

“My favorite football team,” Russell said.

“I’ve been dedicating a lot of my life to children and my other people. So hopefully if I win, I am going to think about myself because I think about everybody else. I am going to try to put me in there somewhere,” Brown said.

You can find the winning numbers here.

