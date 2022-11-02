Baptist Carroll County volunteers participate in ‘Care Deeply Day’

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County provided some extra effort to help families in need.

Courtesy: Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County

On Tuesday, the hospital participated in the annual “Care Deeply Day.”

“Care Deeply Day” is held each year in efforts to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

On Tuesday, a total of 48 team members volunteered to sort over 11,600 pounds of food, equaling about 9,675 meals to be provided to families.

“Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County is happy to provide volunteers to help during Care Deeply Day,” said Micah Ehmke, administrative director of Baptist Carroll County. “Our teams are excited to participate and give back to this generous organization that helps so many in our community.”

