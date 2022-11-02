Company tests autonomous electric vehicle in West Tennessee

SELMER, Tenn. — On October 27, a freight mobility tech company called Einride tested their freight vehicle in a West Tennessee town.

Einride is a company that created an autonomous, electric vehicle. And to test the vehicle, a public road pilot took place in Selmer.

In partnership with GE appliances, the vehicles supported real life workflows by transporting goods from GE facilities.

“Everybody thinks they’re sitting there in a truck all day, but in reality, they are climbing in and out of trucks. So we consider this as one of those jobs we want to go after to find an alternate solution to protect our team members,” said Harry Chase with GE.

Chase says this innovation could help truck drivers in the future.

