Crisis Intervention Team to discuss mental health, de-escalation tactics at public forum

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Crisis Intervention Team is preparing to host a public forum on mental health and de-escalation tactics.

The panel discussion will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on November 8 at Jackson State Community College‘s Jackson Campus.

The event aims to offer an open discussion surrounding the current policies and procedures in place for identifying mental illnesses, and allocating the proper resources.

The forum will also feature information on how local law enforcement agencies are equipping officers to de-escalate situations and reduce the need for use of force.

Additionally, the Madison County CIT will discuss its purpose, current and future community involvement, and more.

The forum will be held in the JSCC Nursing Building’s conference room, Room 203. A news release states a free lunch will be provided to guests from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event is held in partnership with the University of Tennessee – Martin as part of the USDA Delta Health Care Services grant.

