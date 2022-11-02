Services for Mr. Frank D. Johnson, age 93 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Next Level Church; 835 Highway 45 North in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Trice’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service at Next Level.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Johnson, you can go to our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Frank-Johnson-42/ #!/Obituary

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.