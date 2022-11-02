Mr. Frank D. Johnson

WBBJ Staff,

Image 10 31 22 At 139 PmServices for Mr. Frank D. Johnson, age 93 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Next Level Church; 835 Highway 45 North in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Trice’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service at Next Level.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Johnson, you can go to our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Frank-Johnson-42/#!/Obituary

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.

