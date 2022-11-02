Services for Mrs. Mandy Nichols, age 95 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Parkers Chapel C.M.E. Church in Gibson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Gibson Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service at Parkers Chapel.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Nichols, you can go to our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Mandy-Nichols/#!/ Obituary

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.