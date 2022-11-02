Mugshots : Madison County : 11/01/22 – 11/02/22 November 2, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Charles Lewis Charles Lewis: Simple domestic assault Benjamin McDonald Benjamin McDonald: Driving on revoked/suspended license Brandon White Brandon White: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Brandon White: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Bryan Day Bryan Day: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Christopher Massengill Christopher Massengill: Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Cordavious Woodruff Cordavious Woodruff: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Crystal Poquette Crystal Poquette: Failure to appear Michael Smith Michael Smith: Violation of probation Ryieshesia Holliday Ryieshesia Holliday: Custodial interference Tanya Ross Tanya Ross: Forgery, simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call, criminal simulation Tenassa Woods Tenassa Woods: Failure to appear Trey Mitchell Trey Mitchell: Failure to appear Valerie Chambers Valerie Chambers: Driving under the influence, open container law Zachary Hendrix Zachary Hendrix: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin