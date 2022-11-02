Mugshots : Madison County : 11/01/22 – 11/02/22

Charles Lewis Charles Lewis: Simple domestic assault

Benjamin McDonald Benjamin McDonald: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Brandon White Brandon White: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Brandon White: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Bryan Day Bryan Day: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Christopher Massengill Christopher Massengill: Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Cordavious Woodruff Cordavious Woodruff: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Crystal Poquette Crystal Poquette: Failure to appear

Michael Smith Michael Smith: Violation of probation

Ryieshesia Holliday Ryieshesia Holliday: Custodial interference

Tanya Ross Tanya Ross: Forgery, simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call, criminal simulation



Tenassa Woods Tenassa Woods: Failure to appear

Trey Mitchell Trey Mitchell: Failure to appear

Valerie Chambers Valerie Chambers: Driving under the influence, open container law

Zachary Hendrix Zachary Hendrix: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/02/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.