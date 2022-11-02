Nice Weather Through Friday, Rain & Storms Return Saturday Morning

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for November 2nd:

After some light rain late last night, the system responsible is moving out making for a nice finish to the work week. Highs will be in the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Showers and storms will return Saturday morning and move out by Saturday evening. Some of the storms could be strong on Saturday depending on the timing of the system so you need to stay weather aware on Saturday. We will have the latest forecast details on the weekend storm event and the rest of your forecast coming up below.

TONIGHT:

The winds will again be calm most of the night and skies will be clear making for a cool, but mild and dry night. Wednesday night lows will drop down to around 50° with some upper 40s possible for some of us.

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies will hang around for most of the day on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s as some really nice November weather will be hanging around this week. The winds will be light and shift back to the southeast into the afternoon but should remain light. Thursday night lows will be very mild and fall down into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

The fantastic weather will continue on Friday with highs again reaching the mid to upper 70s. We might see a few more clouds returning late in the day on Friday but overall expect mostly sunny skies. Friday night football weather looks to be shaping up terrific again across the entire region. It will be a tad breezy as the next system bets a little closer and the winds will be out of the south. Friday night lows will be quite nice and only fall down to the upper 50s or around 60°. There is a chance for some late night storms to move through and rain chances will be increasing into Saturday morning. If the system speeds up and the storms show up before midnight Friday night, some could be a bit gusty.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and maybe some storm chances will return this weekend. The timing is still yet to be determined but the next system will move through sometime during the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday or possibly upper 60s and low to mid 70s will return on Sunday. There will be increasing clouds as the weekend goes on and rain looks to be showing up sometime overnight Friday and hanging around into the morning on Sunday. As of now the severe weather threat looks low but it will be something we will be keeping a close eye on as the week progresses and some strong storms will be possible depending on the timing of the storm line.

The heaviest rain and greatest chance for thunderstorms will be early Saturday morning. If the system stalls out and we get hit Saturday afternoon/evening instead of in the morning our strong storm chances will increase. Saturday night lows will only fall to the low 50s due to the high humidity and increasing clouds. Sunday night lows will be a bit warmer dropping into the upper 50s. The winds will start out of the south this weekend before switching to the southwest before the front passes then turn to the east early next week behind the system.

NEXT WEEK:

Although a few showers cannot be ruled out early Monday, most of the next week looks to be dry through Thursday. Highs will stay in the 70s with some upper 70s possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies will linger to start the week as well as some south and easterly winds. Overnight lows will stay up in the mid to upper 50s as it will be quite humid for November. Their could be another chance for rain and storms late next week and will be keeping a close eye on that situation into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in Novmeber and we could see more storms again this weekend. There will also be more chances for severe weather as November is still part of our second severe weather season. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

