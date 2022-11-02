Obion Co. CEO to lead statewide development council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An Obion County CEO has been chosen to lead the Tennessee Economic Development Council.

According to a news release, Lindsay Frilling, who is the CEO of Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation, was named the council’s president for the 2022-2023 year.

The release says that Frilling was nominated at TEDC’s Fall Conference held in Kingsport in East Tennessee.

Frilling said:

“I am excited to serve as the President of the TN Economic Development Council as the organization has been a key resource for my professional development over the last 14 years

through both educational and networking opportunities. In my new leadership role, I am able to pay it forward by investing my time into other economic development and professional members of TEDC. I love representing Obion County and being able to showcase our community throughout my work as an executive board member.”

Read the full news release here.