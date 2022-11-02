Randy Dean Elkins, age 71, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and beloved husband of Yolanda “Landy” Elkins went to be with his Savior Monday, October 31st, 2022.

Randy was born January 2nd, 1951 in Minden, Louisiana, the son of the late Ernest Woodrow Elkins and Leona Muriel Dail Elkins. He attended Southern Adventist University in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he was the proud Editor of the university newspaper and graduated in 1973 with a degree in Journalism.

He lived a full life where he valued his family over everything, teaching his children that family was the most important asset one could ever have in life. He treasured golfing, fishing, reading, hunting and history. He was also a man of great faith and truly enjoyed being involved in every function and supporting his church First United Methodist Church in Somerville, Tennessee. The fish fries The Church Men’s Club hosted brought him true joy where he became the famous hushpuppy fry maker with his own homegrown jalapenos.

There is so much more you could say about Randy. He was so loved that this obituary could turn into the next great American novel. He was larger than life. He lit up every room he walked into. If you heard him laugh you never forgot the beautiful, hilarious sound of it. He was stoic and carried himself with dignity and confidence. We could never, ever have enough time with him. The world is not as fun without him here.

Randy loved his Landy, or Yo as he would affectionately refer to her on occasion, with all of his heart. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The dedication it takes between two people to nurture a relationship through the ups and downs for that many years is something to be admired, revered and emulated.

Mr. Elkins is survived by his wife, Yolanda “Landy” Elkins; two daughters Adrienne Roberts (Mark) and Hilary Elkins; his son, Jonathan Elkins; his sister, Jackie Johnson (Richard); two brothers, Larry Elkins (Mona) and John Elkins (Judy); his sister-in-law, Paula Elkins; and five grandchildren Avery Humphreys, Alec Humphreys, Chandler Roberts, Ashley Roberts and Mitchell Roberts; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brother, Lynn Elkins.

A visitation for Mr. Elkins will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Somerville, TN. Funeral Services will be at 10 A.M. Monday, November 7, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Somerville with Rev. Don VanVoorhis, pastor of the church, officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Stuart Perkins, Rick Johnson, Jonathan Elkins, Mark Roberts, Alec Humphreys, Chris Sutherland, Leslie Butterfield and John Elkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Johnson, Eddie Sutherland, Larry Elkins and Greg Harris.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First United Methodist Church or the Benevolence Fund, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

