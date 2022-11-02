Ruth Ann Kauffman Swarey, age 64, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and wife of the late Samuel Levi “Sam” Swarey, departed this life Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ruth was born January 19, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Melvin Kauffman and Anna Miller Kauffman. She was a member of Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Whiteville and family time was very important to her, especially time with her grandchildren. Ruth loved spending time with family in Kentucky, playing table games with her grandchildren, doing word searches and giving gifts to others.

Mrs. Swarey is survived by her daughter, Janet Fern Swarey; three sons, Samuel Eugene Swarey (Dana), Jonathan Leon Swarey (Krystal) and Steven Ray Swarey (Mariah); her mother, Anna Miller Kauffman; three sisters, Mary Kanagy (Melvin), Betty Byler (Dan) and Kathy Byler (Larry); her brother, Melvin Kauffman (Anna); and five grandchildren, Spencer, Abigail, Marcus, Tyler and Maverick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Levi “Sam” Swarey; her father, Melvin Kauffman; and her niece, Anita Kauffman.

Visitations for Mrs. Swarey will be from 2 to 4 P.M. and 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Whiteville Mennonite Church. Funeral Services will be at 10 A.M. Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Whiteville Mennonite Church. Officiating will be Craig Miller and Kevin Yoder. Interment will follow in the Whiteville Mennonite Cemetery with Luke Troyer speaking.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Marvin Byler, Nathan Byler, Norman Byler, Jon Byler, Kenneth Kauffman and Marlin Kauffman.

