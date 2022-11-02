TWRA says voting open for photos in Tennessee Wildlife Calendar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can help choose what goes into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says everyone is invited to vote on the winning photos for the contest and collectible license hard cards.

You can vote online here.

The TWRA says that there were more than 5,000 entries, but were narrowed down to a few finalists.

The voting deadline is Monday, November 7.

You can find more news from across the state here.