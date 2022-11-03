Art, choir blended together at West Tennessee school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Art and music were brought together during a unique event Thursday evening.

Jackson-Madison County Schools hosted an Art & Choir Showcase at Liberty High School.

The event began with an art show, displaying art created from local students. That was followed by a choir showcase, featuring students vocal talents.

Organizers say the event was a great way to bring middle and high school talent from across the county together.

“It’s an undertaking. There’s a lot of energy in this building, as you’ve seen for yourself. But it’s great though,” said Rickey Reed, the Chorus Director for South Side High School. “What you do in private practice always come out in public proclamation. That’s keep putting the time in, keep putting the work in, and it’s always going to pay off.”

Leaders say they hope to have this event again next year.

