City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council.

This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman.

The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam and Richard Hulon Donnell.

Elam is a graduate of Union University who served as External Affairs Coordinator for Tennessee Donor Services, as well as on various local committees such as the City of Jackson’s redistricting committee and the Jackson-Madison County NAACP.

Donnell graduated from Lambuth College (now the University of Memphis-Lambuth) and serves as the Senior Advisor to the President of Lane College. Donnell also hosts the morning radio talk show “Community Feedback” Sundays on 96Kix, as well as Lane College’s radio talk show “Real Talk.”

Resumes are still being accepted to fill the empty seat through November 16, 2022.

Applicants must meet the requirements set by the State of Tennessee and must be a resident of District 3 in the City of Jackson.

Council members will decide who takes over the position by a 2/3 majority vote of those present.

