Crime Stoppers 11-02-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying and capturing the individual shown in these photos. The perp broke into the BP Station located on North Parkway across from Jackson State. He pried open the front door to gain entry and stole over 150 packs of Newport cigarettes plus a large amount of cash.

If you recognize him or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, he will continue to go free.

Special thanks to our sponsors: The Range in Jackson and 731 Sports Bar & Grill.

