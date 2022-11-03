First ever Rockabilly 5K runs through Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local wellness center hosted a fitness event.

The LIFT Wellness Center in downtown Jackson held a Rockabilly Run 5k Thursday evening.

The runners started a block behind the LIFT and then ran down Lambuth Boulevard and back up Campbell Street to make a loop.

Overall a five is around 3.1 miles long and the first person to cross the finish line did so in about 20 minutes.

There were awards presented to the fastest male and female times of completion.

“Today we’re hosting our first volume one of the Rockabilly Run, 5k. We usually do runs in the winter, but we chose to do it this time of year,” said Emily Muse, the Marketing and Community Outreach Manager.

Organizers say the event went so well that they are considering making this an annual event.

