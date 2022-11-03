Group organizes “Before Thanksgiving” dinner

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is coming early to the Jackson community thanks to organizers connected to the GT Productionz.

This community gathering hopes to bring a family-style meal to those who may not have the opportunity to attend a dinner on the holiday.

Some volunteers that the company work with are mothers who have experienced the loss of a child due to violence, drugs and suicide.

Events like these allow volunteers to give back to their community and make new meaningful connections.

“It starts as a community effort, and if they can see us coming together in the community to help the people that needs help,” said Katrena Howard, an event organizer. “You don’t have to be homeless. Some people just don’t have families. And we’re willing to be their family that day. Show up, be there, and just be a part of having a ‘Before Thanksgiving.'”

The event will be held on November 12th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Airways. Volunteers and donations are still needed, as the event is expected to reach many participants.

See the flier here. call Howard at 1(901) 501-3984 for more information.

