Jackson Rockabillys share excitement for 2023 season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rockabillys are prepping for a big season in the 2023 Summer League.

This will be the first summer collegiate team to be in Jackson. President and CEO Dennis Bastien shared the makeup of the team.

“We’ll operate like a Minor League team. However, we’re able to compress 30 best promotions in the 30 home games, whereas you had AA baseball here. And you had 70 dates and started playing on April 1, when it was cold and nasty, kids weren’t out of school. So this is ideal. Kids are out of school. Holiday season is over,” Bastien said.

Season tickets are now available for purchase with a celebration to follow.

“People now are buying their season tickets, making a deposit, signing that contract, and then we’ll have a Pick a Seat Day, which will be, maybe, a lot of celebration stuff with it. We will put together something unique for that day,” Bastien said.

Tickets can be bought online or in person at the Ballpark.

“They can go to our website, rockabillysbaseball.com, be able to do that or they can come by the Ballpark anytime between eight and six in the evening,” Bastien said.

Along with the fun of players joining the community outside the Ballpark, the team looks forward to inviting fans to take part of their victories in a variety of ways as well.

“When we win, we’re going to have a victory lap, and the players will do it, and fans can come out the stands and run a victory lap. We want to have baby goats here. We want to have kids that can pick up baby goats, pet them, have a picture taken with them. We’re going to do things like that to make us a little bit different. A little bit more exciting, hopefully, in the big news is fun,” Bastien said.

Tickets for the season are available for purchase. Tickets sold at the gate will be on a first come, first service basis.

