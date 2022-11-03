Mrs. Tiketia Currie was born on June 21, 1975, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on October 26, 2022.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be held from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. both on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

Thanks and Sincerely

Bledsoe Funeral Home