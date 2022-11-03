Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/22 – 11/03/22 November 3, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Carlium Brooks Carlium Brooks: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Carlium Brooks: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Brent Rees Brent Rees: Violation of parole Chelsi Tucker Chelsi Tucker: Driving under the influence Dakotah Lamuska Dakotah Lamuska: Violation of community corrections David Patterson David Patterson: Violation of community corrections Luis Bonilla Luis Bonilla: Aggravated assault, public intoxication, criminal trespass William Warren William Warren: Driving under the influence The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin