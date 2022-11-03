Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/22 – 11/03/22

Carlium Brooks Carlium Brooks: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Carlium Brooks: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Brent Rees Brent Rees: Violation of parole

Chelsi Tucker Chelsi Tucker: Driving under the influence

Dakotah Lamuska Dakotah Lamuska: Violation of community corrections

David Patterson David Patterson: Violation of community corrections



Luis Bonilla Luis Bonilla: Aggravated assault, public intoxication, criminal trespass

William Warren William Warren: Driving under the influence

