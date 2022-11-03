Nice Tonight & Friday, Storm Threat Saturday Morning

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for November 3rd:

It has been an amazing Thursday so far across West Tennessee and expect the same weather on Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning a potent line of storms will be approaching the Mid South. The line is expected to weaken as it moves across our area but some of the storms could remain strong. We will be tracking the system and have the latest forecast breakdown on what you can expect where you live coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The winds will be light tonight and come out of the southeast increasing the humidity which will keep our temperatures up tonight. We will only fall down to the mid to upper 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear and overall it will be fantastic end to Thursday.

FRIDAY:

The fantastic weather will continue on Friday with highs again reaching the upper 70s to near 80°. We will see some clouds returning late in the day on Friday but overall expect mostly sunny skies. Friday night football weather looks to be shaping up terrific again across the entire region. It will be a tad breezy as the next system bets a little closer and the winds will be out of the south. Friday night lows will be quite nice and only fall down to the upper 50s or around 60°. There is a line of late night storms that will move through and rain chances will be increasing into Saturday morning. If the system speeds up and the storms show up before midnight Friday night, some could be a bit gusty but we are not expecting anything to move into West Tennessee until after midnight and close to 3am crossing the Mississippi River.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and some storm chances will return this weekend. The timing is still yet to be determined but the next system will move through sometime early in the day on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Saturday and low to mid 70s will return on Sunday. There will be increasing clouds as the weekend goes on and rain looks to be showing up sometime overnight Friday and lingering around into the day on Sunday. As of now the severe weather threat looks low but it will be something we will be keeping a close eye on as the week progresses and some strong storms will be possible depending on the timing of the storm line.

The heaviest rain and greatest chance for thunderstorms will be early Saturday morning. If the system stalls out and we get hit Saturday afternoon/evening instead of in the morning our strong storm chances will increase. Saturday night lows will only fall to the low 50s due to the high humidity and increasing clouds. Sunday night lows will be a bit warmer dropping into the upper 50s or low 60s. The winds will start out of the south this weekend before switching to the southwest before the front passes then turn to the east early next week behind the system.

NEXT WEEK:

Although a few showers cannot be ruled out early Monday, most of the next week looks to be dry until maybe Thursday. Highs will stay in the 70s with some upper 70s or low 80s possible on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies will linger to start the week as well as some south and easterly winds. Overnight lows will stay up in the upper 50s or low 60s as it will be quite humid for November. Their could be another chance for rain and storms late next week and will be keeping a close eye on that situation into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in Novmeber and we could see more storms again this weekend. There will also be more chances for severe weather as November is still part of our second severe weather season. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13