Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new local business is preparing for its grand opening.

Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening

Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening

Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening

Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening

Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening



Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening

Ninja Warrior Hangout celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting. They will be helping people of all ages strengthen their body and mind through fun and interactive activities.

Ninja Warrior Hangout was designed by finalists from American Ninja Warrior and is a female-owned business.

“It’s amazing. We are super excited to get to see kids in here enjoying themselves, having fun with their families. Getting to see the excitement on the parent’s faces as they watch their kids accomplish a new skill, it’s a phenomenal feeling that you need to experience for yourself,” said Carmen Goodman, a partner of the Ninja Warrior Hangout.

The grand opening will be Saturday, November 5.

Find more local news here.